St. Thomas vs. Western Illinois December 2 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-1) will meet the Saint Thomas Tommies (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
St. Thomas vs. Western Illinois Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other St. Thomas Games
- November 24 at UC Irvine
- November 29 at home vs Iowa State
- November 21 at Saint Mary's (CA)
- November 25 at Butler
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Illinois Players to Watch
- Addi Brownfield: 9.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Raegan McCowan: 16.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mallory McDermott: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Anna Deets: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Alissa Dins: 4.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.