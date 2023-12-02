How to Watch the St. Thomas vs. Western Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) will look to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Western Hall. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.
St. Thomas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
St. Thomas vs. Western Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The Tommies put up an average of 67.9 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 56.1 the Leathernecks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 56.1 points, St. Thomas is 3-2.
- Western Illinois has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.9 points.
- The 81.6 points per game the Leathernecks record are 8.3 more points than the Tommies give up (73.3).
- When Western Illinois totals more than 73.3 points, it is 6-0.
- St. Thomas is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 81.6 points.
- The Leathernecks are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Tommies allow to opponents (44.6%).
- The Tommies' 43.1 shooting percentage from the field is 8.5 higher than the Leathernecks have given up.
St. Thomas Leaders
- Jade Hill: 14.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
- Amber Scalia: 16.9 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)
- Jordyn Glynn: 8.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
- Jo Langbehn: 11.1 PTS, 66.7 FG%
- Phoebe Frentzel: 5.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
St. Thomas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|UC Irvine
|L 74-63
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/25/2023
|Butler
|L 76-54
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/29/2023
|Iowa State
|L 85-44
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|-
|Western Hall
|12/7/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|Klotsche Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
