The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) will look to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Western Hall. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

St. Thomas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

St. Thomas vs. Western Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The Tommies put up an average of 67.9 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 56.1 the Leathernecks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 56.1 points, St. Thomas is 3-2.
  • Western Illinois has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.9 points.
  • The 81.6 points per game the Leathernecks record are 8.3 more points than the Tommies give up (73.3).
  • When Western Illinois totals more than 73.3 points, it is 6-0.
  • St. Thomas is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 81.6 points.
  • The Leathernecks are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Tommies allow to opponents (44.6%).
  • The Tommies' 43.1 shooting percentage from the field is 8.5 higher than the Leathernecks have given up.

St. Thomas Leaders

  • Jade Hill: 14.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
  • Amber Scalia: 16.9 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)
  • Jordyn Glynn: 8.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
  • Jo Langbehn: 11.1 PTS, 66.7 FG%
  • Phoebe Frentzel: 5.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

St. Thomas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 UC Irvine L 74-63 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/25/2023 Butler L 76-54 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/29/2023 Iowa State L 85-44 Schoenecker Arena
12/2/2023 @ Western Illinois - Western Hall
12/7/2023 @ Milwaukee - Klotsche Center
12/9/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Hilliard Gates Sports Center

