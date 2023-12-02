The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) will look to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Western Hall. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

St. Thomas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

St. Thomas vs. Western Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Tommies put up an average of 67.9 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 56.1 the Leathernecks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 56.1 points, St. Thomas is 3-2.

Western Illinois has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.9 points.

The 81.6 points per game the Leathernecks record are 8.3 more points than the Tommies give up (73.3).

When Western Illinois totals more than 73.3 points, it is 6-0.

St. Thomas is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 81.6 points.

The Leathernecks are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Tommies allow to opponents (44.6%).

The Tommies' 43.1 shooting percentage from the field is 8.5 higher than the Leathernecks have given up.

St. Thomas Leaders

Jade Hill: 14.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

14.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Amber Scalia: 16.9 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

16.9 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51) Jordyn Glynn: 8.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

8.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Jo Langbehn: 11.1 PTS, 66.7 FG%

11.1 PTS, 66.7 FG% Phoebe Frentzel: 5.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

St. Thomas Schedule