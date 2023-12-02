Saturday's contest between the Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-1) and the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) at Western Hall should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-64 and heavily favors Western Illinois to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Tommies enter this matchup after an 85-44 loss to Iowa State on Wednesday.

St. Thomas vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

St. Thomas vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Illinois 76, St. Thomas 64

Other Summit Predictions

St. Thomas Schedule Analysis

The Tommies defeated the Saint Mary's Gaels in a 74-60 win on November 21. It was their best win of the season.

St. Thomas has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (one).

St. Thomas 2023-24 Best Wins

74-60 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 194) on November 21

70-62 at home over Utah Valley (No. 231) on November 18

St. Thomas Leaders

Jade Hill: 14.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

14.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Amber Scalia: 16.9 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

16.9 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51) Jordyn Glynn: 8.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

8.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Jo Langbehn: 11.1 PTS, 66.7 FG%

11.1 PTS, 66.7 FG% Phoebe Frentzel: 5 PTS, 2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

St. Thomas Performance Insights

The Tommies are being outscored by 5.4 points per game, with a -38 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.9 points per game (166th in college basketball), and give up 73.3 per outing (313th in college basketball).

