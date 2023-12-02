The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (11-1) and No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3) will face each other in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Texas has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in scoring offense (35.1 points per game) and 12th-best in scoring defense (17.3 points allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, Oklahoma State is putting up 30.2 points per contest (49th-ranked). It ranks 77th in the FBS defensively (27.3 points given up per game).

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Texas Oklahoma State 460.4 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.8 (31st) 325.3 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.2 (115th) 188.3 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.3 (57th) 272.1 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.4 (37th) 15 (46th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (71st) 21 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (27th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has racked up 2,709 yards (225.8 ypg) on 213-of-305 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has 1,138 rushing yards on 186 carries with 10 touchdowns. He's also added 25 catches for 286 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

CJ Baxter has been handed the ball 117 times this year and racked up 553 yards (46.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's 883 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 105 times and has registered 67 receptions and five touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has put up a 704-yard season so far with nine touchdowns, reeling in 45 passes on 71 targets.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has compiled 31 catches for 502 yards, an average of 41.8 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has recored 2,808 passing yards, or 234.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.9% of his passes and has tossed 10 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Ollie Gordon has carried the ball 245 times for 1,579 yards, with 20 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 33 catches for 272 yards and one touchdown.

Jaden Nixon has compiled 197 yards on 50 carries with one touchdown.

Brennan Presley's 737 receiving yards (61.4 yards per game) are a team high. He has 74 catches on 106 targets with five touchdowns.

Rashod Owens has put up a 646-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 49 passes on 76 targets.

Leon Johnson III's 27 grabs (on 43 targets) have netted him 446 yards (37.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

