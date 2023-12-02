Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Minnesota Timberwolves-Charlotte Hornets matchup at Spectrum Center on Saturday (tip at 5:00 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Timberwolves vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -108)

The 28.5-point over/under for Karl-Anthony Towns on Saturday is 6.7 higher than his season scoring average (21.8).

His rebounding average -- 9.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (9.5).

Towns has collected 3.0 assists per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

He 2.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Saturday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -118) 12.5 (Over: -130)

Rudy Gobert's 12.6 points per game are 1.9 less than Saturday's over/under.

He averages 0.9 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 12.5).

