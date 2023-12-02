Top Timberwolves Players to Watch vs. the Hornets - December 2
Spectrum Center is where the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4) and Charlotte Hornets (6-11) will go head to head on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET. Karl-Anthony Towns and Mark Williams are players to watch for the Timberwolves and Hornets, respectively.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Timberwolves' Last Game
On Thursday, in their most recent game, the Timberwolves beat the Jazz 101-90. With 32 points, Towns was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|32
|11
|4
|2
|1
|4
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|20
|5
|7
|5
|2
|4
|Rudy Gobert
|15
|13
|0
|0
|3
|0
Timberwolves vs Hornets Additional Info
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 26.2 points, 5.0 assists and 5.9 boards per game.
- Towns puts up 21.8 points, 9.1 boards and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 50.2% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Rudy Gobert's numbers for the season are 12.6 points, 11.6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 58.3% from the floor.
- Mike Conley posts 10.2 points, 2.8 boards and 6.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.
- Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 12.0 points, 3.9 boards and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 50.3% from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|24.1
|9.4
|3.6
|1.2
|0.9
|2.2
|Anthony Edwards
|22.3
|5.0
|4.3
|1.2
|0.5
|2.2
|Rudy Gobert
|12.6
|10.4
|1.2
|0.5
|2.7
|0.0
|Mike Conley
|9.7
|2.5
|7.2
|1.1
|0.1
|2.3
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|8.9
|2.1
|2.5
|1.2
|0.7
|2.0
