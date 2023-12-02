The Week 14 college football schedule includes four games with Big Sky teams involved. Keep reading for up-to-date results and key players from each completed game.

Sacramento State vs. South Dakota

Week 14 Big Sky Results

South Dakota 34 Sacramento State 24

South Dakota Leaders

Passing: Aidan Bouman (11-for-16, 174 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Aidan Bouman (11-for-16, 174 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Charles Pierre Jr. (13 ATT, 123 YDS)

Charles Pierre Jr. (13 ATT, 123 YDS) Receiving: JJ Galbreath (2 TAR, 1 REC, 75 YDS, 1 TD)

Sacramento State Leaders

Passing: Carson Camp (14-for-23, 168 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Carson Camp (14-for-23, 168 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Marcus Fulcher (14 ATT, 63 YDS, 2 TDs)

Marcus Fulcher (14 ATT, 63 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Anderson Grover (5 TAR, 3 REC, 79 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

South Dakota Sacramento State 368 Total Yards 350 174 Passing Yards 202 194 Rushing Yards 148 1 Turnovers 2

Upcoming Week 14 Big Sky Games

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Montana Grizzlies

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Washington-Grizzly Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Kibbie Dome

Kibbie Dome TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: -

