Will Jacob Middleton Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 3?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Jacob Middleton to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Middleton stats and insights
- In four of 21 games this season, Middleton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Middleton has no points on the power play.
- He has a 19.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 81 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Middleton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|16:47
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:35
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|20:53
|Away
|W 4-2
Wild vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
