The Minnesota Wild, Kirill Kaprizov among them, meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Thinking about a bet on Kaprizov? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Kaprizov has averaged 21:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

In seven of 21 games this season, Kaprizov has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 13 of 21 games this year, Kaprizov has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Kaprizov has had an assist in a game 10 times this year over 21 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kaprizov's implied probability to go over his point total is 36.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kaprizov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 81 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's -26 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 21 Games 4 20 Points 3 7 Goals 1 13 Assists 2

