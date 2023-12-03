How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 3
Paris Saint-Germain versus Le Havre AC is one of many solid options on today's Ligue 1 schedule.
Searching for live coverage of Ligue 1 action? All the games to watch today are here.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Le Havre AC vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain journeys to match up with Le Havre AC at Stade Oceane in Le Havre.
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-340)
- Underdog: Le Havre AC (+850)
- Draw: (+500)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Toulouse FC vs FC Lorient
FC Lorient is on the road to face Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Toulouse FC (+100)
- Underdog: FC Lorient (+280)
- Draw: (+255)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch AS Monaco vs Montpellier HSC
Montpellier HSC travels to face AS Monaco at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- Favorite: AS Monaco (-160)
- Underdog: Montpellier HSC (+400)
- Draw: (+350)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Stade Brest 29 vs Clermont Foot 63
Clermont Foot 63 makes the trip to take on Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Stade Brest 29 (-125)
- Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+360)
- Draw: (+275)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Lille OSC vs FC Metz
FC Metz is on the road to play Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Favorite: Lille OSC (-215)
- Underdog: FC Metz (+600)
- Draw: (+370)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Olympique Marseille vs Stade Rennes
Stade Rennes journeys to match up with Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-110)
- Underdog: Stade Rennes (+300)
- Draw: (+280)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.