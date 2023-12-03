The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Sunday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Mats Zuccarello find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zuccarello stats and insights

  • Zuccarello has scored in five of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus 11 assists.
  • Zuccarello averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 81 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zuccarello recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:34 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:04 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 22:38 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:02 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:00 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:53 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 16:27 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 19:16 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:32 Away W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.