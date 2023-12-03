The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to extend a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Value City Arena. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Minnesota Stats Insights

  • The Golden Gophers' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have given up to their opponents (40.5%).
  • Minnesota is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Gophers rank 198th.
  • The Golden Gophers' 79.7 points per game are 15.1 more points than the 64.6 the Buckeyes give up.
  • Minnesota is 5-1 when it scores more than 64.6 points.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Minnesota averaged 62.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 63.5.
  • At home, the Golden Gophers conceded 68.5 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.1).
  • Minnesota drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than on the road (6.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than on the road (31.7%).

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 UAPB W 86-67 Williams Arena
11/26/2023 San Francisco L 76-58 Chase Center
11/30/2023 New Orleans W 97-64 Williams Arena
12/3/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
12/6/2023 Nebraska - Williams Arena
12/9/2023 FGCU - Williams Arena

