The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to extend a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Value City Arena. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Minnesota Stats Insights

The Golden Gophers' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have given up to their opponents (40.5%).

Minnesota is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Gophers rank 198th.

The Golden Gophers' 79.7 points per game are 15.1 more points than the 64.6 the Buckeyes give up.

Minnesota is 5-1 when it scores more than 64.6 points.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Minnesota averaged 62.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 63.5.

At home, the Golden Gophers conceded 68.5 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.1).

Minnesota drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than on the road (6.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than on the road (31.7%).

