Sunday's Big Ten slate includes the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) facing the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 3

Sunday, December 3 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: BTN

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Minnesota Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Top Players (2022-23)

Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Dawson Garcia: 15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Jamison Battle: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Pharrel Payne: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Joshua Ola-Joseph: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State Top Players (2022-23)

Brice Sensabaugh: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Justice Sueing: 12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Bruce Thornton: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Zed Key: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Sean McNeil: 9.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State Rank Ohio State AVG Minnesota AVG Minnesota Rank 157th 72.5 Points Scored 62.9 350th 141st 69 Points Allowed 71 207th 111th 32.8 Rebounds 29.9 283rd 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 6.2 299th 289th 11.7 Assists 14.7 62nd 25th 10.1 Turnovers 12.3 224th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.