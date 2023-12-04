Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otter Tail County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Otter Tail County, Minnesota, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Otter Tail County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Verndale High School at Parkers Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Parkers Prairie, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
