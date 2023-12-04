Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wadena County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Wadena County, Minnesota, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Wadena County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Verndale High School at Parkers Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Parkers Prairie, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wadena Deer Creek High School at Park Rapids Area High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Park Rapids, MN
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
