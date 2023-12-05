If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Brown County, Minnesota today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brown County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Greene High School at Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: New Ulm, MN

New Ulm, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Rock Central High School at Sleepy Eye High School