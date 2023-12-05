There is high school basketball competition in Hennepin County, Minnesota today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Highland Park Senior High School at South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Totino Grace High School at Hopkins High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Hopkins, MN

Hopkins, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Minnehaha Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Eagle Ridge Academy at Trinity School at River Ridge

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

St Paul Academy and Summit School at Breck School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Mayer Lutheran High School at West Lutheran High School