Joel Eriksson Ek will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Minnesota Wild play the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Looking to bet on Eriksson Ek's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

Eriksson Ek has averaged 20:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Eriksson Ek has scored a goal in 10 of 22 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 13 of 22 games this year, Eriksson Ek has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In six of 22 games this year, Eriksson Ek has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Eriksson Ek's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eriksson Ek has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 79 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 22 Games 3 18 Points 2 11 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

