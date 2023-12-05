For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Marco Rossi a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rossi stats and insights

In seven of 22 games this season, Rossi has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.

Rossi has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 17.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 79 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rossi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:10 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:45 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:32 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:58 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 16:13 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:13 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:13 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:33 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.