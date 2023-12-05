The Minnesota Wild, with Marco Rossi, will be on the ice Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. Fancy a bet on Rossi in the Wild-Flames matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Marco Rossi vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Rossi Season Stats Insights

Rossi has averaged 16:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Rossi has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 12 of 22 games this season, Rossi has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Rossi has an assist in six of 22 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Rossi's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

Rossi has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rossi Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 79 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-8).

