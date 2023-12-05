In the upcoming tilt versus the Calgary Flames, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Marcus Johansson to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansson stats and insights

In one of 22 games this season, Johansson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Johansson averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.9%.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 79 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Johansson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:03 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:16 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:53 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:52 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:19 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 4-1

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

