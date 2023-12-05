Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nobles County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Nobles County, Minnesota has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nobles County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Worthington High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Worthington, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Christian High School at Worthington High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Worthington, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edgerton High School at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Adrian, MN
- Conference: Red Rock
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.