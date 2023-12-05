Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Ramsey County, Minnesota today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Highland Park Senior High School at South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodbury High School at St Paul Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Nova Classical Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

St Paul Academy and Summit School at Breck School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty Classical Academy at High School for Recording Arts