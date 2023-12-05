Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Waseca County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Waseca County, Minnesota, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Waseca County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva High School at Blue Earth Area High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Blue Earth, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
