Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
In Washington County, Minnesota, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Washington County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at North Lakes Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Forest Lake, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakes International Language Academy at North Lakes Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Forest Lake, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodbury High School at St Paul Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mahtomedi High School at Chisago Lakes Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Lindstrom, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
