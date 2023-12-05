The Calgary Flames (10-11-3) are short favorites when they host the Minnesota Wild (8-10-4) on Tuesday, December 5 in what is expected to be a close matchup. The Flames are -110 on the moneyline to win over the Wild (-110) in the game, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.

Wild vs. Flames Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wild vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Wild vs. Flames Betting Trends

In 16 of 24 matches this season, Calgary and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Flames have gone 5-7 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Wild have been made the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent once.

When playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Calgary is 5-8 (winning 38.5% of the time).

Minnesota has a record of 3-10 in games when sportsbooks list the team at -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 5-5 6-3-1 6.2 3.40 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.40 2.80 3 9.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-5-2 6-4 3-7-0 6.4 2.60 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-5-2 2.60 2.80 8 22.2% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 4-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

