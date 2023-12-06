Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Hennepin County, Minnesota today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Exploration High School at High School for Recording Arts
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 6
- Location: St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roosevelt High School at Fridley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Minnehaha Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooklyn Center High School at Humboldt Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Anthony Village High School at Minneapolis Southwest High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.