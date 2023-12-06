The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) will look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Williams Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Minnesota Stats Insights

The Golden Gophers are shooting 48% from the field, 10.5% higher than the 37.5% the Cornhuskers' opponents have shot this season.

Minnesota has compiled a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.5% from the field.

The Golden Gophers are the 85th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cornhuskers sit at 74th.

The Golden Gophers' 79 points per game are 13.7 more points than the 65.3 the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.3 points, Minnesota is 5-2.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Minnesota scored 62.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 63.5.

At home, the Golden Gophers allowed 68.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 76.1.

Beyond the arc, Minnesota sunk more treys on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (31.7%) than at home (32.7%).

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule