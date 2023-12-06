The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Williams Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on BTN.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Minnesota matchup.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Minnesota has compiled a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Nebraska has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, four out of the Cornhuskers' seven games have hit the over.

Minnesota Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 While our computer ranking places Minnesota 114th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 80th.

Based on its moneyline odds, Minnesota has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.