Minnesota vs. Nebraska: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Williams Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on BTN.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Minnesota matchup.
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nebraska (-2.5)
|147.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Nebraska (-3.5)
|147.5
|-152
|+126
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Minnesota has compiled a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Nebraska has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, four out of the Cornhuskers' seven games have hit the over.
Minnesota Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- While our computer ranking places Minnesota 114th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 80th.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Minnesota has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.