Wednesday's contest that pits the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Williams Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-73 in favor of Nebraska. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 74, Minnesota 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Minnesota vs. Nebraska

Computer Predicted Spread: Nebraska (-0.8)

Nebraska (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Minnesota is 6-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Nebraska's 5-2-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Golden Gophers are 4-4-0 and the Cornhuskers are 4-3-0.

Minnesota Performance Insights

The Golden Gophers are outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game with a +82 scoring differential overall. They put up 79 points per game (96th in college basketball) and allow 68.8 per contest (137th in college basketball).

Minnesota pulls down 35.5 rebounds per game (85th in college basketball) while conceding 28.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.7 boards per game.

Minnesota makes 1.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.4 (177th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1.

The Golden Gophers rank 93rd in college basketball by averaging 99.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 105th in college basketball, allowing 86.5 points per 100 possessions.

Minnesota has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.5 per game (296th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.1 (312th in college basketball).

