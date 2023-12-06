The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Kentucky Wildcats (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum.

Minnesota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Minnesota vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Golden Gophers average 7.7 more points per game (78.8) than the Wildcats allow (71.1).

Minnesota is 6-0 when it scores more than 71.1 points.

Kentucky's record is 3-3 when it gives up fewer than 78.8 points.

The 63.6 points per game the Wildcats average are 9.8 more points than the Golden Gophers give up (53.8).

When Kentucky totals more than 53.8 points, it is 4-2.

Minnesota is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.

The Wildcats are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, 4.4% higher than the Golden Gophers concede to opponents (35.0%).

Minnesota Leaders

Mara Braun: 18.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 39.5 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (25-for-73)

18.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 39.5 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (25-for-73) Grace Grocholski: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)

11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59) Amaya Battle: 10.0 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 47.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.0 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 47.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Mallory Heyer: 10.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 46.0 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

10.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 46.0 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33) Sophie Hart: 10.3 PTS, 60.0 FG%

