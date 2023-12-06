The Milwaukee Panthers (3-5) will attempt to end a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Saint Thomas Tommies (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Schoenecker Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota TV: Summit League Network

St. Thomas Stats Insights

The Tommies are shooting 44% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Panthers allow to opponents.

St. Thomas is 2-2 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Panthers are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tommies sit at 335th.

The Tommies score 10.5 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Panthers give up (77.3).

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

St. Thomas put up 81.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 12.4 points per contest.

The Tommies gave up 64.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 76.6 on the road.

St. Thomas made 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged in away games (8 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).

