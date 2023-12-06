How to Watch St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Panthers (3-5) will attempt to end a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Saint Thomas Tommies (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Schoenecker Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- TV: Summit League Network
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
St. Thomas Stats Insights
- The Tommies are shooting 44% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- St. Thomas is 2-2 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tommies sit at 335th.
- The Tommies score 10.5 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Panthers give up (77.3).
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- St. Thomas put up 81.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 12.4 points per contest.
- The Tommies gave up 64.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 76.6 on the road.
- St. Thomas made 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged in away games (8 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Portland State
|W 76-70
|CBU Events Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Green Bay
|L 64-51
|Resch Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|W 65-51
|University Arena
|12/6/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.