The Milwaukee Panthers (3-5) will attempt to end a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Saint Thomas Tommies (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Schoenecker Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • TV: Summit League Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

St. Thomas Stats Insights

  • The Tommies are shooting 44% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • St. Thomas is 2-2 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tommies sit at 335th.
  • The Tommies score 10.5 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Panthers give up (77.3).

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • St. Thomas put up 81.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 12.4 points per contest.
  • The Tommies gave up 64.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 76.6 on the road.
  • St. Thomas made 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged in away games (8 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Portland State W 76-70 CBU Events Center
11/25/2023 @ Green Bay L 64-51 Resch Center
12/1/2023 @ Western Michigan W 65-51 University Arena
12/6/2023 Milwaukee - Schoenecker Arena
12/10/2023 @ Chicago State - Jones Convocation Center
12/14/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.