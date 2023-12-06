The San Antonio Spurs (3-16) are heavy underdogs (by 11.5 points) to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -11.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

In seven games this season, Minnesota and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points.

Minnesota's games this season have had an average of 218.7 points, 5.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Timberwolves' ATS record is 11-8-0 this season.

Minnesota has entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won 12, or 85.7%, of those games.

Minnesota has played as a favorite of -650 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Timberwolves have a 86.7% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 7 36.8% 112.8 224.3 105.9 229.8 221.2 Spurs 15 78.9% 111.5 224.3 123.9 229.8 230.9

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves have gone 8-2 over their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Timberwolves have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.

Minnesota owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (7-3-0) than it does on the road (4-5-0).

The Timberwolves put up 11.1 fewer points per game (112.8) than the Spurs give up (123.9).

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 11-8 0-1 10-9 Spurs 7-12 0-1 13-6

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Point Insights

Timberwolves Spurs 112.8 Points Scored (PG) 111.5 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-8 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-11 105.9 Points Allowed (PG) 123.9 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 10-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 13-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.