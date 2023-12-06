The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) have four players on the injury report, including Anthony Edwards, in their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) at Target Center on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:30 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Timberwolves earned a 123-117 win against the Hornets. In the win, Karl-Anthony Towns paced the Timberwolves with 28 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jordan McLaughlin PG Out Knee 1 0 1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Ankle 9.5 2.2 1.3 Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles Anthony Edwards SG Questionable Hip 26.2 5.9 5

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Doug McDermott: Questionable (Illness), Victor Wembanyama: Questionable (Hip)

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW

