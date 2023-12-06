You can find player prop bet odds for Karl-Anthony Towns, Victor Wembanyama and other players on the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs before their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Target Center.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: +134)

Towns has scored 22.2 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.3 points less than Wednesday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average of nine is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Towns has averaged 3.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

Towns' 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: -128)

Wednesday's points prop for Anthony Edwards is 27.5. That is 1.3 more than his season average.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Edwards averages five assists, 0.5 more than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).

His 2.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Wednesday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -130)

Rudy Gobert is averaging 13.3 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.2 lower than Wednesday's prop total.

His rebounding average of 11.6 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (11.5).

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -139)

Wembanyama is averaging 19.3 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 9.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (9.5).

Wembanyama averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: -130)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Keldon Johnson is 15.5 points. That's 1.1 fewer than his season average of 16.6.

He has grabbed 6.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (3.5).

Johnson has connected on 1.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

