Wednesday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) and the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) at Target Center features the Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns and the Spurs' Keldon Johnson as players to watch.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, BSSW

Timberwolves' Last Game

The Timberwolves won their previous game versus the Hornets, 123-117, on Saturday. Towns starred with 28 points, plus seven boards and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 28 7 5 0 0 4 Rudy Gobert 26 12 0 0 3 0 Naz Reid 23 5 2 1 0 3

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Towns is putting up 22.2 points, 3.1 assists and 9 boards per game.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.2 points, 5 assists and 5.9 boards per contest.

Rudy Gobert puts up 13.3 points, 11.6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 60.3% from the field (ninth in NBA).

Mike Conley's numbers for the season are 10.4 points, 6.2 assists and 2.9 boards per game.

Naz Reid posts 12.6 points, 4 boards and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 24.8 8.7 3.8 1 0.8 2.4 Rudy Gobert 14.2 10.6 0.9 0.4 2.5 0 Anthony Edwards 19 4.4 3.6 1 0.5 2.1 Mike Conley 10.3 2.5 7.3 1.1 0.1 2.3 Kyle Anderson 7.1 3.7 3.8 0.6 0.9 0

