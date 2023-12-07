Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Brown County, Minnesota today? We have the information below.
Brown County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School at New Ulm High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: New Ulm, MN
- Conference: Tomahawk
- How to Stream: Watch Here
