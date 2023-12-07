Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Douglas County, Minnesota is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Douglas County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alexandria Area High School at Brainerd High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Brainerd, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
