Will Jacob Middleton Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 7?
In the upcoming game versus the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Jacob Middleton to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Middleton stats and insights
- Middleton has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
- Middleton has no points on the power play.
- Middleton averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.4%.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 70 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Middleton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:49
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|16:47
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:35
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Away
|L 3-2
Wild vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
