Can we count on Joel Eriksson Ek lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild clash with the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

  • In 11 of 23 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
  • On the power play, Eriksson Ek has accumulated six goals and one assist.
  • Eriksson Ek averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.6%.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 70 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Eriksson Ek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Flames 1 1 0 16:46 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:22 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:35 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 1 1 0 20:03 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:52 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 22:42 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:17 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:53 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:47 Away L 3-2

Wild vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

