Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lac qui Parle County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Lac qui Parle County, Minnesota today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lac qui Parle County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
MACCRAY High School at Dawson-Boyd High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Dawson, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
MACCRAY High School at Dawson-Boyd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Dawson, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
