Will Marcus Johansson Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 7?
The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Marcus Johansson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johansson stats and insights
- Johansson has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.
- Johansson has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 70 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Johansson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|13:05
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.