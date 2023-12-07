St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 7
Thursday's game that pits the Milwaukee Panthers (5-4) versus the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-5) at Klotsche Center has a projected final score of 72-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Milwaukee, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 7.
The Tommies fell in their most recent matchup 82-78 against Western Illinois on Saturday.
St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Milwaukee 72, St. Thomas 65
St. Thomas Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Tommies defeated the Saint Mary's Gaels on the road on November 21 by a score of 74-60.
St. Thomas 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-60 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 169) on November 21
- 70-62 at home over Utah Valley (No. 271) on November 18
St. Thomas Leaders
- Jade Hill: 15.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)
- Amber Scalia: 16.5 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)
- Jo Langbehn: 11.1 PTS, 68.3 FG%
- Jordyn Glynn: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
- Phoebe Frentzel: 6.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 51.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
St. Thomas Performance Insights
- The Tommies put up 69.1 points per game (143rd in college basketball) while allowing 74.4 per contest (323rd in college basketball). They have a -42 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.3 points per game.
