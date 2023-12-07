The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-5) will be looking to break a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Milwaukee Panthers (5-4) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Klotsche Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

St. Thomas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison

The Tommies score only 4.7 more points per game (69.1) than the Panthers allow (64.4).

When it scores more than 64.4 points, St. Thomas is 3-2.

Milwaukee's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.1 points.

The Panthers put up 68.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 74.4 the Tommies give up.

Milwaukee has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 74.4 points.

St. Thomas has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.

The Panthers are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, 3.2% lower than the Tommies concede to opponents (45.3%).

The Tommies make 43.9% of their shots from the field, just 3% more than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

St. Thomas Leaders

Jade Hill: 15.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

15.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Amber Scalia: 16.5 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)

16.5 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59) Jo Langbehn: 11.1 PTS, 68.3 FG%

11.1 PTS, 68.3 FG% Jordyn Glynn: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Phoebe Frentzel: 6.3 PTS, 2 STL, 51.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

St. Thomas Schedule