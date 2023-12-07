How to Watch the St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-5) will be looking to break a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Milwaukee Panthers (5-4) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Klotsche Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
St. Thomas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison
- The Tommies score only 4.7 more points per game (69.1) than the Panthers allow (64.4).
- When it scores more than 64.4 points, St. Thomas is 3-2.
- Milwaukee's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.1 points.
- The Panthers put up 68.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 74.4 the Tommies give up.
- Milwaukee has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 74.4 points.
- St. Thomas has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.
- The Panthers are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, 3.2% lower than the Tommies concede to opponents (45.3%).
- The Tommies make 43.9% of their shots from the field, just 3% more than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.
St. Thomas Leaders
- Jade Hill: 15.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)
- Amber Scalia: 16.5 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)
- Jo Langbehn: 11.1 PTS, 68.3 FG%
- Jordyn Glynn: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
- Phoebe Frentzel: 6.3 PTS, 2 STL, 51.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
St. Thomas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Butler
|L 76-54
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/29/2023
|Iowa State
|L 85-44
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|L 82-78
|Western Hall
|12/7/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|Klotsche Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
|12/13/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
