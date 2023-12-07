How to Watch the Wild vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken four straight, the Minnesota Wild visit the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Watch BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ to catch the action as the Canucks and Wild square off.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild vs Canucks Additional Info
|Canucks vs Wild Odds/Over/Under
|Canucks vs Wild Prediction
|Canucks vs Wild Player Props
|Canucks vs Wild Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild concede 3.5 goals per game (80 in total), 19th in the league.
- The Wild have 74 goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Wild have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|23
|6
|21
|27
|16
|10
|30.8%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|23
|8
|15
|23
|28
|9
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|23
|12
|7
|19
|7
|8
|50%
|Marco Rossi
|23
|8
|7
|15
|5
|9
|40.6%
|Matthew Boldy
|16
|5
|8
|13
|13
|16
|28.6%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Canucks Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Canucks are giving up 70 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.
- The Canucks are the highest-scoring unit in the NHL with 101 total goals (3.9 per game on 6.9 assists per outing).
- In the past 10 contests, the Canucks have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Canucks have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 31 goals over that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|J.T. Miller
|26
|14
|25
|39
|13
|12
|54.1%
|Quinn Hughes
|26
|9
|27
|36
|20
|14
|-
|Elias Pettersson
|26
|10
|24
|34
|10
|14
|50.3%
|Brock Boeser
|26
|18
|12
|30
|11
|9
|14.3%
|Filip Hronek
|26
|2
|23
|25
|23
|6
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.