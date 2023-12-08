Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Anoka County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Anoka County, Minnesota today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Anoka County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Legacy Christian Academy at Southwest Christian High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Chaska, MN
- Conference: Minnesota Christian Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy Christian Academy at Southwest Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Chaska, MN
- Conference: Minnesota Christian Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.