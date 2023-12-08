Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Big Stone County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Big Stone County, Minnesota, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Big Stone County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Minnesota Christian School at Ortonville High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Ortonville, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ortonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Ortonville, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
