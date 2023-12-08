Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carver County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carver County, Minnesota has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carver County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Legacy Christian Academy at Southwest Christian High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Chaska, MN
- Conference: Minnesota Christian Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy Christian Academy at Southwest Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Chaska, MN
- Conference: Minnesota Christian Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
