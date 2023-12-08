Can we expect Connor Dewar scoring a goal when the Minnesota Wild face off with the Edmonton Oilers at 9:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Connor Dewar score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Dewar stats and insights

Dewar has scored in three of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Oilers this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Dewar has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 80 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Dewar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:46 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:37 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 4 3 1 14:12 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:13 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:04 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:56 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:36 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:29 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:13 Home L 8-3

Wild vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

