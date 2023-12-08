High school basketball is on the schedule today in Hennepin County, Minnesota, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Henry Sibley Senior High School at Fridley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8

6:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockford High School at Brooklyn Center High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Apple Valley High School at North Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Le Sueur-Henderson High School at Hope Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Mounds Park Academy at Blake School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

North Lakes Academy at West Lutheran High School